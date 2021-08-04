Trending designs to inspire you
#UnwindWithEthos: Logo designed for Ethos social media Campaign monthly giveaways unwind with ethos.
The idea is to make the parent logo using Ethos brand color and fonts. Sans serif gives off a trustworthy atmosphere. The Serif font gives off traditional, respectable, and prestigious emotions.
#madebyrsgill