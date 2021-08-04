Trending designs to inspire you
Hi.
I made this Online Book Store Home page.
Hope you enjoy it.
Don't forget to give feedback, your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff.
Design-Figma.
Image Short-unsplash.
Text-Wikipedia
Have any question ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com