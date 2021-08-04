Karthik Thammisetty

Hey everyone,
Hope you're doing great today, I want to share the 404 error page concept for Nikon as yesterday I am looking for a camera on the Nikon India Private Limited page suddenly the Internet connection was down, the page shows me an error with normal page, so I thought, try to design the error page and it was here

