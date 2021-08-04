Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone,
Hope you're doing great today, I want to share the 404 error page concept for Nikon as yesterday I am looking for a camera on the Nikon India Private Limited page suddenly the Internet connection was down, the page shows me an error with normal page, so I thought, try to design the error page and it was here
Press "L" if you like the design
📥 Intrested in UI/UX Design? Drop email at karthikchinu777@gmail.com