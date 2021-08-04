Website Design | TANTUM

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Website design for TANTUM which is a global consulting firm specialized in strategy and performance management. We focused on coming up with a creative, simple, and unique design that supports the company's vision as well as offering an excellent UX.