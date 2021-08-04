Dashboard for Multi-Vendor Marketplace 🎯

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribble players! 🤜🤛
This time the Dinarys team introduces a concept of a vendor dashboard for a marketplace website 🛒💸
Provide your marketplace vendors with a highly flexible and informative dashboard to manage their store page and get insights on their selling processes - contact Dinarys 📞
🥇 We specialize in Magento and Shopware development as well as custom development - we will approach your project individually 🤞🤗
Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing
