Ishika Mitra

Biddy Crop Science - Website Design for a Bio-pesticide company

Ishika Mitra
Ishika Mitra
  • Save
Biddy Crop Science - Website Design for a Bio-pesticide company nature fertilizer plant agriculture farming graphic design design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People👋🏻👩🏻

A redesign of an old website for a Bio-pesticide and Bio fertilizer company. Soon coming at http://biddycrop.in/. Stay tuned for the upcoming designs.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects / Full time / Part time

Email : ishikamitra.design@gmail.com
Date : 4.08.2021

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Ishika Mitra
Ishika Mitra

More by Ishika Mitra

View profile
    • Like