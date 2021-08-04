Salestinus Paperpillar
Paperpillar

Landing Page - Staycation

Landing Page - Staycation
Today I'm going to share my exploration.
This time I`m focused on how to make landscape illustration.
The background of the idea is taken out of desire I want to go on vacation but because it's still a pandemic situation, it has to be postponed.
So I made a landing page to plan a vacation.
Do you have any plan for vacation?

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
