Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marina Kraus

Social Pet-Network Landing Page

Marina Kraus
Marina Kraus
  • Save
Social Pet-Network Landing Page pets pet social network dogs dog landingpage ux design ui design
Download color palette

🐶 Walk your dog, but not alone. Share the best places for going for a dog walk in your town and find new friends - for you and your dog! 🐶

Would like to see more of my designs? Visit my portfolio here:
▶️ https://ux.whitewords.io/index.php/portfolio/landing-pages/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Marina Kraus
Marina Kraus

More by Marina Kraus

View profile
    • Like