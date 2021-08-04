Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Learning Web App Dashboard

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Learning Web App Dashboard management card white green course uiux design marketing icon app dashboard learning ux ui website design web development web free freebie figma
Download color palette

Learning Web App Dashboard

The initial concept to our new Learning Web App Dashboard. Soft colors we love the most.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/learning-web-app-dashboard

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like