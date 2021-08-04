Erfan

Map view 👉🏽 District view - Co-Living App

Map view 👉🏽 District view - Co-Living App user research design thinking app ui ux card view detail view stats material you housing co-living rent apartment room district map
Concept app for a Co-living for the next generation of young professionals.
When searching for a room in a new city, choosing a district can be quite overwhelming without any context. Giving users more details about districts can give certainty and help with finding the right "neighbourhood".
