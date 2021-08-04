Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shop Nuee Bleue

Shop Nuee Bleue creative ux ui beach yellow eshop shop hats sun summer cinema modern webdesign design
Redesign for the new collection of Nuée Bleue, a french sustainable clothing brand specialized in vegetal dyeing. It's all about sun 🌞 and summer ⛱

Hope you like it !
Pictures by Lisa Ribeiro

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
