Florent Roux-Durraffourt

Shop Home Page Nuée Bleue

Florent Roux-Durraffourt
Florent Roux-Durraffourt
  • Save
Shop Home Page Nuée Bleue creative ux ui beach yellow eshop shop hats sun summer cinema modern webdesign design
Download color palette

Redesign for the new collection of Nuée Bleue, a french sustainable clothing brand specialized in vegetal dyeing. It's all about sun 🌞 and summer ⛱

Hope you like it !
Pictures by Lisa Ribeiro

Instagram | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Florent Roux-Durraffourt
Florent Roux-Durraffourt

More by Florent Roux-Durraffourt

View profile
    • Like