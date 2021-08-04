Garis Tepi Creative [logo project]

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The wordmark type logo usually appears after there are many divisions or subsidiaries within a company. This type of logo is commonly used by companies that want to spread their wings with similar new business.