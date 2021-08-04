Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rahmat Putra

Online Course UI Design

Rahmat Putra
Rahmat Putra
  • Save
Online Course UI Design dark ui modern learning study course app online course uidesign illustration clean ui clean inspiration app design ui inspiration ui design
Download color palette

Hi folks!

Today I want to share my UI Design exploration. I've partnered with Kapustin.co to create this design using their beautiful illustration ✨
Press "L" if you love it.

Go to @kapustinco to get Hundreds of beautiful illustrations for all your projects! ✨
___

I'm available for freelance projects. Hit me up at dsgnmate@gmail.com
.
Follow me as well on :

Instagram | Behance Portfolio

Rahmat Putra
Rahmat Putra

More by Rahmat Putra

View profile
    • Like