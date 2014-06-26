Dribbble is 5!

Update!

Thanks to all who entered and helped us celebrate. Congrats to the winners!

On July 9th, Dribbble turns 5!

To help celebrate the past 5 years, today we’re kicking off a Playoff challenge with the theme of “5.” Rebound this shot for a chance to win money for charity and a plethora of superb prizes for yourself. You can riff off this image, the number 5, the concept of 5 things, or whatever 5 means to you.

Grand Prize

• $1,000 to the charity of your choice (please note your charity in the shot’s comment)

• $500 Apple Store gift card

• 1 of each item in the Dribbble Equipment Shop

• 100 GBs of free space at Dropbox

• A web fonts Master Subscription to Fonts.com

• 1 Color Block Seaside Notebook Box Set and 100 One-Color Original Notebooks with your design from Scout Books

• $200 Threadless gift card

• 1 Cintiq Companion - 256GB from Wacom

Top 10 Most-Liked Shots

• $25 coupon to the Dribbble Equipment Shop

Nitty Gritty

• The Grand Prize winner will be chosen by Team Dribbble, not by popular vote.

• Please note your proposed charity in the comments section of your shot.

• Contest begins NOW!

• Contest ends at 12 p.m. EST on July 9. Winners will be announced shortly thereafter.

Extra special thanks to our prize partners Dropbox, Fonts.com and Monotype, Scout Books, Threadless, and Wacom!