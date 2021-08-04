Nike Olympics App 💎

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends 😺🤘 I share a concept of an Olympics App, three things I loved about the event: 1 skateboarding as an Olympic sport was epic, 2 BMX Freestyle as a wonderful Olympic sport !! And the third thing that I loved was seeing the Venezuelan athlete Daniel Dhers win the silver medal that made me cry with happiness since I am not only Venezuelan, I also love bmx street, and to see a Venezuelan who achieves the silver medal in the first place. You see that the bmx park is part of the olympic games, it was the best! 😋🙌
These cool colors that I use in the app are inspired by the flannels that Nike made for the skaters sponsored for the Olympics. 🖤
Behance
Instagram
Github
Follow Orizon Design :
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co
Press L if you like it 🤘🖤