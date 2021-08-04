Nike Olympics App 💎

Hello friends 😺🤘 I share a concept of an Olympics App, three things I loved about the event: 1 skateboarding as an Olympic sport was epic, 2 BMX Freestyle as a wonderful Olympic sport !! And the third thing that I loved was seeing the Venezuelan athlete Daniel Dhers win the silver medal that made me cry with happiness since I am not only Venezuelan, I also love bmx street, and to see a Venezuelan who achieves the silver medal in the first place. You see that the bmx park is part of the olympic games, it was the best! 😋🙌

These cool colors that I use in the app are inspired by the flannels that Nike made for the skaters sponsored for the Olympics. 🖤

