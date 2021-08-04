Eduardo Ariel Campain

Pet Profile Redesign

Eduardo Ariel Campain
Eduardo Ariel Campain
Hire Me
  • Save
Pet Profile Redesign illustration freelance blue dailyui white ui design clean
Download color palette

Working on redesigning the pet profile at work for the PetDesk app. The objective was to improve the overall aesthetic and make the the profile more scalable overall as we continue to add more features, hence the change from tabs to list view of the medical items.

Screen Shot 2021-08-03 at 11.15.34 PM.png
400 KB
Download
Pets Tab.png
300 KB
Download
Medical Records.png
100 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Eduardo Ariel Campain
Eduardo Ariel Campain
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Eduardo Ariel Campain

View profile
    • Like