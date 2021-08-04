Zøra

Zaborona — Article Page

Zøra
Zøra
  • Save
Zaborona — Article Page animation web design interface graphic design ux ui digital magazine new site illustration
Zaborona — Article Page animation web design interface graphic design ux ui digital magazine new site illustration
Zaborona — Article Page animation web design interface graphic design ux ui digital magazine new site illustration
Zaborona — Article Page animation web design interface graphic design ux ui digital magazine new site illustration
Zaborona — Article Page animation web design interface graphic design ux ui digital magazine new site illustration
Download color palette
  1. article_page-1 40%.gif
  2. shot — 04-1.png
  3. shot — 04-2.png
  4. shot — 04-3.png
  5. shot — 04-4.png

Illustrative concept for Zaborona — an independent publication about social trends and culture in Ukraine and Russia.

Font: Cako

More illustrations on Instagram
Full cases on Behance

Zøra
Zøra
Illustrator & Art Director

More by Zøra

View profile
    • Like