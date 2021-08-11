💙 Overview of Redesign for fintech COMPEON

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys 👋
yesterday I showed you the new COMPEON homepage and today I'll show you a deeper look into the project. Here you can see some more subpages I designed for the project. It was important that each subpage is completely individual and does not use the same template.
💬 How do you like the redesign? Feel free to write it in the comments!
__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design and develop your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!
Services we provide:
- User Experience Design
- User Interface Design
- Prototyping & Testing
- UX Research
- Interaction Design
- Website Design
- High Converting Landingpages
- Frontend/Backend Development
- Wordpress, Webflow, Shopify, Craft CMS and more