💙 Overview of Redesign for fintech COMPEON

Hi guys 👋

yesterday I showed you the new COMPEON homepage and today I'll show you a deeper look into the project. Here you can see some more subpages I designed for the project. It was important that each subpage is completely individual and does not use the same template.

💬 How do you like the redesign? Feel free to write it in the comments!

If you’re looking for a strong partner to design and develop your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

Services we provide:
- User Experience Design
- User Interface Design
- Prototyping & Testing
- UX Research
- Interaction Design
- Website Design
- High Converting Landingpages
- Frontend/Backend Development
- Wordpress, Webflow, Shopify, Craft CMS and more

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
We create digital solutions that stay in people's minds.
