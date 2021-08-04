Cars Marketplace App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How’s it going, friends? Take a look at how the Purrweb team designed the Car Marketplace. It’s a secondary cars' market 🚙
On the shot you can see:
1. the main page with greeting, photos of the car and list of categories you can scroll 👆🏻
2. the page with the selected car with the price, year of the release, basic info and mileage💲
The white background is diluted with the light gray shade, so users can feel calm and confident. Also, we added the black and blue accents 🔷
On the page with the selected car the user can scroll the car’s photos or spin the image in 3D 🔄
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Denis Derbenev