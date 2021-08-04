Cars Marketplace App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? Take a look at how the Purrweb team designed the Car Marketplace. It’s a secondary cars' market 🚙

On the shot you can see:

1. the main page with greeting, photos of the car and list of categories you can scroll 👆🏻

2. the page with the selected car with the price, year of the release, basic info and mileage💲

The white background is diluted with the light gray shade, so users can feel calm and confident. Also, we added the black and blue accents 🔷

On the page with the selected car the user can scroll the car’s photos or spin the image in 3D 🔄

Created by Denis Derbenev