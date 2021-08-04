Chatmap - Locate your friends easily!

In this year, I am not just finished my studies at xLabs to became a junior UX designer, but I had the chance to participate in a UI Bootcamp by UX studio from Hungary.

UX studio is one of the most famous UX/UI and product design agency in Hungary, so it was quite a shock when they reached me out and said that I was selected and I can study at their Bootcamp free of charge.

It was 3 weeks long and I had a feeling that it's not just about UI, but we could gather some insights of how the user experience works under the under the hood of user interface and how they connect to each other.

I am glad that I could be there and I am happy to share one of my favorites which I made during the 3 weeks.

--

At the bootcamp we had to design at least 3 main screens of a chat application for Android OS in ~3 hours.

But the brief had one extra condition: the application had to have a totally new, unique feature which doesn’t exist in the existing chat applications.

--

You can check the full project on my Behance

Hit 'L' If you like it.

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn