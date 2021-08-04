Business Curd Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you are looking for a minimalist design for your business, then work with me to come up with a creative business card design. I will create distinctive designs that suit your needs!
For successful results for your business card order, You will need to provide your logo, description of your business card, and what you do. Also, provide information that should be on the business card (Name, phone, email, address, etc.)
if you don't have colors in mind, I can take care of it! creating different palettes, and you will choose which one you like the most
If you require business cards for your employee or business partners, please contact me to discuss a custom offer to match your needs.
inbox me : ashis2666@gmail.com
order on fiverr: www.fiverr.com/ashiskumarnath
follow me on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashis_kumarnath
Thank You