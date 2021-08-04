Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
new vostok app / new ui / new stickers / new collections

new vostok app / new ui / new stickers / new collections
· 200+ design templates for social
· Exclusive fonts with cyrillic
· 450+ exclusive stickers
· Dust and grain effects for photos
· Backgrounds: paper textures, marble, gradients, colors
· No subscription or advertising
· Dark mode

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vostok/id1453318714

