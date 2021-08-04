Hi there,

Project: Logo design for Yogic Foods

Project brief: Create all three logo elements (yogi, lotus flower and bowl of food) using the Golden Ratio and then combining them all together to create one logo.

Created by freelancer: mcgraphicdesign

If you would like to hire her for your next logo project, please click on the link below. https://pixecart.com/user/mcgraphicdesign/

Let's connect & create together at https://pixecart.com/

Thank You!

Pixecart Creative Community

#CreatedOnPixecart

© 2021 – Artworks, Brands and Trademarks are the property of their respective owners and creators. Images are displayed on behalf of registered Pixecart.com users.