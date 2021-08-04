Pixecart

Logo Design

Logo Design logo design branding freelancer illustration logo graphicdesigner graphic design graphicartist design
  1. pixecart-mcgraphicdesign-yogic-foods-logo-design-freelance-1.jpg
  2. pixecart-mcgraphicdesign-yogic-foods-logo-design-freelance-2.jpg
  3. pixecart-mcgraphicdesign-yogic-foods-logo-design-freelance-3.jpg
  4. pixecart-mcgraphicdesign-yogic-foods-logo-design-freelance-4.jpg
  5. pixecart-mcgraphicdesign-yogic-foods-logo-design-freelance-5.jpg
  6. pixecart-mcgraphicdesign-golden-ratio-yogic-foods-logo-design-freelance-6.jpg

Hi there,

Project: Logo design for Yogic Foods
Project brief: Create all three logo elements (yogi, lotus flower and bowl of food) using the Golden Ratio and then combining them all together to create one logo.
Created by freelancer: mcgraphicdesign

Created by freelancer: mcgraphicdesign

If you would like to hire her for your next logo project, please click on the link below. https://pixecart.com/user/mcgraphicdesign/

Let's connect & create together at https://pixecart.com/

Thank You!
Pixecart Creative Community

#CreatedOnPixecart

© 2021 – Artworks, Brands and Trademarks are the property of their respective owners and creators.

