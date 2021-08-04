Alexandr Koziol

Atom | Mobile Banking

Atom | Mobile Banking cards design cards card banking app mobile banking dashboard analytics finances banking account fintech app saas product balance credit card visual identity money transfer spendings banking card
Hi ✌️

I want to share with you another piece of work - the Mobile Banking app concept 💳.

Have you ever thought that online banking could be simple and straightforward? I decided to create a strong concept for a unique and interesting banking app. The problem was that all banking apps were too boring and gray. So I tried to create something interesting.

Is this what you would like your online banking to look like?

What do you think about this work? Share your opinion in the comments, I would be very happy ❤️.

UI/UX and Product Designer

