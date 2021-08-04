Atom | Mobile Banking

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I want to share with you another piece of work - the Mobile Banking app concept 💳.
Have you ever thought that online banking could be simple and straightforward? I decided to create a strong concept for a unique and interesting banking app. The problem was that all banking apps were too boring and gray. So I tried to create something interesting.
Is this what you would like your online banking to look like?
What do you think about this work? Share your opinion in the comments, I would be very happy ❤️.
