Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Priambada Junior

jalan² — Tourist Mobile App UI/UX Design Concept 🏖

Priambada Junior
Priambada Junior
  • Save
jalan² — Tourist Mobile App UI/UX Design Concept 🏖 holiday beach archipelago mountains nature wonderful tourist destinations beautiful destination indonesia tourism mobile app mobile uiux illustration graphic design design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 👋

This COVID-19 pandemic has made all about tourism in my country, Indonesia, decreased 😔
Indonesia is a very beautiful country, with 950+ tourism destinations, and most of them are nature destinations (archipelago, forests, mountains, beaches, etc.). I hope, by making this UI design, more people would look at the beauty of Indonesia again, and visit us here again (after pandemic ends).

With love,
Indonesia 🇮🇩

Kindly give your feedback about this. I'd love to hear from you. Thank you!

Try to press "L" on your keyboard! 😉

Instagram

Priambada Junior
Priambada Junior

More by Priambada Junior

View profile
    • Like