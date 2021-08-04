jalan² — Tourist Mobile App UI/UX Design Concept 🏖

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone! 👋
This COVID-19 pandemic has made all about tourism in my country, Indonesia, decreased 😔
Indonesia is a very beautiful country, with 950+ tourism destinations, and most of them are nature destinations (archipelago, forests, mountains, beaches, etc.). I hope, by making this UI design, more people would look at the beauty of Indonesia again, and visit us here again (after pandemic ends).
With love,
Indonesia 🇮🇩
Kindly give your feedback about this. I'd love to hear from you. Thank you!
Try to press "L" on your keyboard! 😉
