Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Learning Platform App

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Learning Platform App app design mobile app app blue color course education platform learning web development company icon ux ui website design web development free web freebie figma
Download color palette

Learning Platform App

The initial concept to our new app Learning Platform App. Soft colors we love the most.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/learning-platform-app

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like