Business card design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Business cards are cards bearing business information about a company or individual. They are shared during formal introductions as a convenience and a memory aid.
#Ready for sale.
#Available for any freelance work.
You will get the following services from me:
#A SINGLE AND DOUBLE-SIDED DESIGN.
#3D MOCKUP FREE.
#300DPI CMYK COLORS.
#CUSTOM-MADE ACCORDING TO YOUR DEMAND.
#EDITABLE SOURCE AI, PSD, PDF, PNG, JPEG, & ALL FORMAT.
Contact Here:
WhatsApp: +8801861453184
E-mail: graphicsbuzz14@gmail.com
Flickr: https://cutt.ly/1mJe2Su
Fiverr: https://cutt.ly/jmBCg38
Facebook: https://cutt.ly/CmlQrUP
Instagram: https://cutt.ly/zmlE8np