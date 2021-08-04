Rahul Mehra

Pokemon Cards

Rahul Mehra
Rahul Mehra
  • Save
Pokemon Cards card collections branding animation colors web design creative figma cartoon pokemon pokemon cards uiux graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys
This is a Pokemon Cards authentication company and provide a service where clients pay to collect their pokemon cards.
Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to feedback and comment.
Connect with me on Behance : www.behance.net/rahulm02

Rahul Mehra
Rahul Mehra

More by Rahul Mehra

View profile
    • Like