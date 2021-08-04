Flash Message #7

Trending designs to inspire you
Day #4 of 30
This is the 7th-shot of this series. Flash messages educate users to do the right things and these prompts help them get a better form of interaction of their tasks through the interface.
Presented here is a flash message to notify users by giving them a choice to either have leafy spinach or have spinach supplements.
