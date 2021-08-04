Indrajeet Kumar

e-Learning Mobile App Development

Indrajeet Kumar
Indrajeet Kumar
  • Save
e-Learning Mobile App Development xd wireframe landing prototype uiux illustration branding 3d logo motion graphics graphic design website animation ui app education
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble Creative Friends!

I would like to share a new design with you guys This is a e-Learning Mobile App Development.

In this design, I want to do something that looks modern smooth and clean design.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a good day!

Indrajeet Kumar
Indrajeet Kumar

More by Indrajeet Kumar

View profile
    • Like