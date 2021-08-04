tehreem khurshid

Fitness App

Hey everyone,
i shared fitness app design today and i’d like to show you a few screens of the app i’ve designed! On their mobile app you can choose the category and add it to your daily to do list, to create a perfect fitness environment!
