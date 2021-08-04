abdul basit
Spiral Studio

Food Recipe Landing Page

abdul basit
Spiral Studio
abdul basit for Spiral Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Food Recipe Landing Page web landing landing page food recipe recipe food clean explore app ux design ui animation
Food Recipe Landing Page web landing landing page food recipe recipe food clean explore app ux design ui animation
Download color palette
  1. food recipe_preview.mp4
  2. Presentation FoodRecipe.png
  3. Food Recipe.png

Hello everyone!
It’s our new shot FooD Recipe Landing Page.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.

----------------------------

We are available for crafting new projects
spiralstudioyk@gmail.com || Skype

Spiral Studio
Spiral Studio
Hire Us

More by Spiral Studio

View profile
    • Like