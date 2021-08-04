WhatsApp ToolBox

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the problems with WhatsApp is that downloading or publishing stories longer than 30 seconds requires a lot of effort.
In this project, we tried to make it easier
It easily cuts the status to 30 seconds
Or it can merge your audience statuses into a cool movie
We will try to add status sales in future versions
But I am not very sure about this part
#ROOTeam