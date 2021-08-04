WhatsApp ToolBox

Navid Abedini

One of the problems with WhatsApp is that downloading or publishing stories longer than 30 seconds requires a lot of effort.
In this project, we tried to make it easier
It easily cuts the status to 30 seconds
Or it can merge your audience statuses into a cool movie
We will try to add status sales in future versions
But I am not very sure about this part
