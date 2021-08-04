Sigit Setyo Nugroho
One Week Wonders

Pedulivac - Vaccination Program 3D Illustration

One Week Wonders
Pedulivac - Vaccination Program 3D Illustration purple character virus covid hospital doctor healthcare cinema4d blender 3d branding design header website hero illustration landing page illustration
Hello Dribbblers,

Here is my recent 3D exploration named as Pedulivac. The scene completely made in Blender using Cycles Render. Hope you guys like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you and stay safe 🥰

