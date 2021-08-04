Matt Losapio

"Embrace the Wild" for ROARK

Matt Losapio
Matt Losapio
Hire Me
  • Save
"Embrace the Wild" for ROARK drawing t shirt design apparel design wild travel knife design illustration design vintage japan badgedesign osaka logodesign badge logo
Download color palette

This image includes a front crest design, shown on the left. And a full sized back design, on the right. It's inspired by vintage advertisements, and the knife pictured in the design is a product sold by ROARK.

Matt Losapio
Matt Losapio
Introducing your brand to the world.
Hire Me

More by Matt Losapio

View profile
    • Like