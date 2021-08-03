Blade Runner Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
This poster was created for a design challenge for a brief to design a poster for a movie from the 80s. There were no other constraints so I created this poster in a geometric style. This poster was created with the major themes in Blade Runner in mind: The significance of the eye throughout the film is almost overstated and the origami unicorn and what it symbolised in the final cut was a very important to fans of this universe. One thematic element I wish I had included was rain but oh well. The colour scheme is lifted directly from the film and existing posters.