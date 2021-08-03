Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile Game Store App

I am a game lover and at some point, i have experienced difficulties trying to download or find nice games on play Store. At certain instances, i have downloaded 'supposed Action games' that are a complete contradiction to what they claim to be in the App description so i decided to design a few solutions that will make good Games discoverable and identifiable at face view with reviews that could give us hints on what to expect when we eventually buy one to avoid wasting money and time, haha.

You can view project on my Portfolio at https://thevine.tech

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
