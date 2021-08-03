Forhad Hossain Fahim

Lawyer Panel
For lawyers it is tough to handle the day to day task and take notes of everything. But here we are! This kind of dashboards are handy for them.

This platforms are using dashboards as they provide all necessary information in the most convenient way.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
