Garland - Modern Fancy Script

Garland is a modern script that inspired by streetwear and combination hand lettering style.

Ideal for logos, badge, label, apparel, club, event, handwritten quotes, product packaging, header, poster, merchandise, social media & greeting cards.

Garland has many opentype features like ligature, alternate, swash and also support multi language.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– Garland otf

– Garland ttf

– Garland woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate , Ligature & Swash

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

