Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jjyor Artitude

Web Design for Kokoro Cket

Jjyor Artitude
Jjyor Artitude
  • Save
Web Design for Kokoro Cket graphic design web
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
Today I'd like to show you my first shot for Joyyo Junior.
Let me know your thoughts in the comments section.
Thanks and have a good day! 🙌🏻
----
We are available for a new project. Contact us!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Jjyor Artitude
Jjyor Artitude

More by Jjyor Artitude

View profile
    • Like