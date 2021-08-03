Jjyor Artitude

Fashion Mobile Apps UI Design

Jjyor Artitude
Jjyor Artitude
  • Save
Fashion Mobile Apps UI Design ux design ui app
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
Today I'd like to show you my first shot for Joyyojunior.
Let me know your thoughts in the comments section.
Thanks and have a good day! 🙌🏻
----
We are available for a new project. Contact us!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Jjyor Artitude
Jjyor Artitude

More by Jjyor Artitude

View profile
    • Like