Southern End - Brand Creation & Design - Cans

Diving deep into the Aussie psyche for research on this project, we created 'Southern End Brewing Co' for the no-fuss modern lager drinker. Celebrating things Australian's who live down south cherish the most....
For this project we created the name, logo, can design, can wrap and can carton as well as bottle packaging also.