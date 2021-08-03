Trust Estate Mobile App- A UX Design Case Study

“TRUST ESTATE”- A Landlord and Tenant Service Provider App

Trust Estate app is a service provider app for both landlords & Tenants where a landlord can easily sell or rent his/her own property by directly contacting to the tenant without facing brokers' support. Similarly, a tenant also can rent or buy a property without facing broker interference by directly contacting the landlord.

