Lisna Dea Dasilva

Trancking Apps for Child

Trancking Apps for Child mobile apps ui
I'm trying to make an application specifically for parents who have children that still need to be monitored. With this application, parents can easily find out what activities their child is doing.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
