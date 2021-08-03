Ahmad Fawaid
Ranumo

Recruiting Software - Candidate Detail Page

Ahmad Fawaid
Ranumo
Ahmad Fawaid for Ranumo
Hire Us
  • Save
Recruiting Software - Candidate Detail Page dashboard profile management task kanban ui design clean hr crm saas software b2b landing job remote application tracking green list property
Recruiting Software - Candidate Detail Page dashboard profile management task kanban ui design clean hr crm saas software b2b landing job remote application tracking green list property
Recruiting Software - Candidate Detail Page dashboard profile management task kanban ui design clean hr crm saas software b2b landing job remote application tracking green list property
Recruiting Software - Candidate Detail Page dashboard profile management task kanban ui design clean hr crm saas software b2b landing job remote application tracking green list property
Download color palette
  1. zooper-jobs-candidate detail-1@2x.png
  2. zooper-jobs-candidate detail-2@2x.png
  3. zooper-jobs-candidate detail-3@2x.png
  4. zooper-jobs-candidate detail-4@2x.png

We’re available for projects!
Write us at helloranumo@gmail.com

----------

Hi guys!!

Continuing my recent shot, this is the Candidate Detail page

More shots to come!

Hope you like it and have a nice day 🤙

🔥 Get our latest UI Kit

Ranumo
Ranumo
Product Design Studio: SaaS, B2B. Mobile & Web Design
Hire Us

More by Ranumo

View profile
    • Like