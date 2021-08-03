Craft Instinct

Delvi - Seltzer Brand Creation

This brand was designed to appeal to both men and women. Highlights of colour indicate flavour and make the can pop on the shelf. The design was applied to a slim can, to subconsciously appeal to the health-conscious drinker. Hard Seltzers while huge in the US are fairly new to the Australian market. We allowed for a slight educational aspect to the design by using icons to convey information quickly in a graphical way.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
