Walk With Us - A Trail App UI/UX

This initiative was initiated as part of my UX Design and Product Management course. I picked up the challenge to revamp the current NPark's Coast-to-Coast (C2C) app by examining the app's usability, improving users' satisfaction, and introducing a fun, clean, and easy-to-use navigation app. Find out more from here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123354643/Walk-With-Us-A-Trail-App-UIUX