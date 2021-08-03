Princeton Symphony Orchestra Redesign

Matt Cavanaugh

scrolling prototype user interface design layout ui design web design visual design
The featured work sample portrays a scrolling layout mockup from a design system that is responsive across a wide range of viewport sizes while meeting an AA level of accessibility.

Project Role: Visual Designer

Launch/Public Release Date: 2019

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

