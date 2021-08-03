Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 085 :: Pagination

Daily UI 085 :: Pagination figma web directions pages pagination dailyui085 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This pagination feature is simple, modern, and eye catching. The numbers use the Sora regular font, these numbers stand out along with a simple line between the clicked number and the following number. It's a design but one that all users can admire.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
