Daily UI 085 :: Pagination

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This pagination feature is simple, modern, and eye catching. The numbers use the Sora regular font, these numbers stand out along with a simple line between the clicked number and the following number. It's a design but one that all users can admire.